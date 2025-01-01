Discovery of a new therapeutic approach for neurological diseases

Shafaqna English- The findings, demonstrated in mouse models and isolated human brain tissue, could expand treatment options for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have developed a lipid nanoparticle system capable of delivering messenger RNA (mRNA) to the brain via intravenous injection, a challenge that has long been limited by the protective nature of the blood-brain barrier.

The findings, in mouse models and isolated human brain tissue, were published in the February 17 online issue of Nature Materials. They demonstrate the potential of this technology to pave the way for future treatments for a wide range of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, brain cancer, and drug addiction.

“Our lipid nanoparticle system represents an important step in the effort to develop mRNA-based treatments for central nervous system disorders,” says scientits. “The study provides proof of concept that such an approach is viable and could be adapted for a range of diseases where gene therapy or mRNA therapeutics might play a role.”

Source: The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine

