Study finds diabetes medication to reduce heart disease-stroke

Shafaqna English- Sotagliflozin, a drug recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat type 2 diabetes and kidney disease with additional cardiovascular risk factors, can significantly reduce heart attack and stroke among these patients.

Sotagliflozin is a sodium-glucose cotransporter (SGLT) inhibitor. It blocks the function of two proteins, known as SGLT1 and SGLT2, which move glucose and sodium across cell membranes and help control blood sugar levels. Other SGLT2 inhibitors do not as significantly block SGLT1.

The results mean that sotagliflozin could become more widely used to reduce the risk of deadly cardiovascular events globally.

Researchers enrolled 10,584 patients with chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and additional cardiovascular risk factors; randomly assigned them to sotagliflozin or placebo; and followed them for an average of 16 months. Patients in the sotagliflozin group had a 23 percent reduction in the rate of heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from such cardiovascular causes compared with the placebo group.

