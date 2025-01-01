Study finds air inside home more polluted than outside

Shafaqna English– Researchers have found that pleasant scents from chemical products create air pollution inside your home.

In a recently published paper, researchers found that scented wax melts, typically advertised as nontoxic because they are flame-free, actually pollute indoor air at least as much as candles.

Wax melts and other scented products release terpenes, the chemical compounds responsible for their scents. Since wax melts contain a higher concentration of fragrance oils than many candles, they emit more terpenes into indoor air.

It’s the terpenes in these products that rapidly react with ozone, triggering significant nanoparticle formation. In fact, the nanoparticle pollution from wax melts rivals that of candles, despite the absence of combustion. These findings highlight the need to study noncombustion sources of nanoscale particles, such as fragranced chemical products. Jung and Boor found in another study that essential oil diffusers, disinfectants, air fresheners and other scented sprays also generate a significant number of nanoscale particles.

In a “tiny house lab” — a dedicated residential lab space for indoor air quality research — Jung and Boor are using the latest industry-developed air quality instruments to track how household products emit chemicals that evaporate easily, called volatile chemicals, and generate the tiniest airborne nanoparticles.

Called the Purdue zero Energy Design Guidance for Engineers (zEDGE) lab, the tiny house has all the features of a typical home but is equipped with sensors for closely monitoring the impact of everyday activities on a home’s air quality. Jung led the design of the lab, which was built in 2020 as the first of its kind.

Source: Purdue University

