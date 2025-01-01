Iraq: New initiative empowers Yazidi women in Nineveh 

Shafaqna English- An Iraqi Yazidi women’s rights organization launched a new initiative in Nineveh province to aid Yazidi women in rebuilding their lives after years of conflict and captivity under Daesh militants.

The Hope Makers Organization for Women (HMOW) introduced the “Livelihoods Project” in Sinjar and Sinuni, northwest of Mosul, aiming to provide psychological rehabilitation, healthcare, and economic empowerment to 165 Yazidi women.

“Our goal is to help Yazidi women reintegrate into society while equipping them with essential skills for self-sufficiency,” Nagham Nawzad, HMOW’s director, told Shafaq News, noting that the program includes vocational training in agriculture, textile recycling, soap-making, and modern farming techniques to support economic independence.

