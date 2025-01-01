Khidr Elias festival is celebration of Iraq’s cultural unity and heritage

Shafaqna English- Iraq is home to a rich cultural and religious heritage, with diverse communities preserving traditions that date back centuries.

Among these traditions is the Khidr Elias festival, an annual event celebrated by Yazidis, Turkmen, and Arabs, particularly in the western regions of Nineveh, including Tal Afar.

The festival marks the transition from winter to spring and serves as a symbol of renewal, unity, and the deep connection between people and the land.

The 2024 celebrations in Tal Afar brought together government officials, tribal leaders, religious figures, and representatives from different ethnic groups. The event was attended by the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Anıl Bora Inan, highlighting the festival’s growing international recognition.

Source: Iraqi News

