English
Water crisis in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Gaza families face a dire water crisis after the ceasefire and struggle to survive.

Amid towering piles of rubble and destruction, mother of five Faten Abu Haloub, her family and her in-laws have set up adjacent tents on the ruins of what used to be their extended family home.

Her husband Karam’s parents – 60-year-old Dalal and 65-year-old Nasser – have eight children, three sons and five daughters, of whom two still live at home.

Stacked up everywhere are water jugs and buckets for collecting water, which has become the family’s daily struggle.

