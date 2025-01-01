UK: Holy Islamic artifacts go on display at Bradford City Hall

Shafaqna English- Islamic artifacts that date back hundreds of years, including the cloth used to cover the Kaaba in Mecca, will be on display at Bradford City Hall.

The free exhibit runs from 11:00 to 18:00 GMT on Saturday and is open to Muslims and non-Muslims. Organiser Riyaz Maniar, from Dewsbury, said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“These artifacts and relics are important to the Muslim world and even in Mecca and Medina you can’t get close to these items,” he said.

“Some pieces are from inside the Kaaba, which is very rare. And some of the pieces are from inside the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s tomb, which you don’t usually get to see unless you’re a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family,” he added.

Source: BBC

