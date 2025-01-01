USA: Post-Trump political climate leads to an alarming increase in online hate

Shafaqna English- The climate of anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric from US President Donald Trump and his allies has resulted in “an alarming surge” of online hate, which was directed mainly towards South Asian communities, according to Stop AAPI, the nonprofit organization that tracks online slurs and threats of violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

The research said that anti-South Asian hate spiked significantly in December 2024, when billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy called for an increase in the number of H-1B visas issued against the backdrop of Trump’s election campaign, which singled out migrants and minority groups.

Indian nationals are the largest recipients of the H1-B visa program.

Indian immigrants were accused of “stealing jobs”, particularly in white-collar occupations, and, therefore, threatening “white livelihood”.

Source: Middle East Eye

