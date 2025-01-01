Iraq: UNESCO is set to hand over restored Al-Nouri Mosque during Ramadan.

Shafaqna English- The restored Al-Nouri Great Mosque in Mosul will be handed over to Iraq during the holy month of Ramadan, UNESCO announced.

“Work on the iconic Al-Hadba Minaret has been fully completed, while the Mosque’s restoration is in its final stages,” Rakan Al-Allaf, UNESCO’s supervisor in Mosul, told Shafaq News.

Al-Allaf emphasized that the restoration maintained historical authenticity, with the Al-Hadba Minaret rebuilt using original materials and dimensions. “The Mosque’s prayer hall, courtyards, and gardens have also been completed, ensuring structural resilience against future imbalances or earthquakes,” he said.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com