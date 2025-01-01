German voters express concerns over economy, far-right as election approaches

Shafaqna English- German voters are becoming increasingly concerned about their economic future and the rising influence of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“My biggest concern is the right-wing tendencies that are currently on the rise in Germany,” said Nicole, a 29-year-old musician in Berlin. “It’s influenced by a lot of factors – the economy is one of them, migration is one of them,” she told Anadolu, adding that polarization in society is causing great worries.

The anti-immigrant AfD has seen its vote share surge to 21% before the election, cementing its position as the second-largest party behind the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU). It marks a dramatic increase from the party’s 10% share in the 2021 election.

The AfD’s rise has spurred previously disengaged voters to plan to head to the polls on Sunday. The socialist Die Linke party has seen its support grow from 3% in December to 8%, largely due to its strong opposition to the AfD.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

