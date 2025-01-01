English
Raising market value of dates in Saudi Arabia

Shafaqna English- Over the past few years Saudi Arabia has worked on international and local initiatives that have contributed to raising the market value of dates.

This has led to the establishment of the National Center for Palms and Dates and the International Dates Council, with the membership consisting of 11 producing countries.

There are more than 33 million palm trees in Saudi Arabia — representing 27 percent of the total number in the world — while the number of palm agricultural holdings in the Kingdom has reached 123,000.

According to Market Research Future, the date market is projected to grow from $120 million in 2023 to $220 million by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.22 percent.

