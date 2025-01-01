English
International Shia News Agency
Gaza: New polio vaccination campaign plans to vaccinate 600,000 children

Shafaqna English- A New polio vaccination campaign in Gaza was launched on Saturday to vaccinate approximately 600,000 Palestinian children under 10.

The campaign is being conducted in collaboration with the Gaza Health Ministry, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

In a statement, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said “Like in previous rounds and together with our partners, we aim to reach nearly 600,000 children under the age of 10 across the Gaza Strip,” said Lazzarini.

He said, “over 1,700 UNRWA team members will take part in this campaign across our health centers and mobile points”.

Source: TRT WORLD

www.shafaqna.com

