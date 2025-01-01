New York: Several politicians condemn Islamophobic incident outside Brooklyn mosque

The man, whose face is covered by a ski mask and who appears to be wearing a Make America Great Again red baseball cap, can be seen in the video ranting and raving outside Masjid Nur Al-Islam, at 21 Church Ave. in Kensington. The incident, which happened on Tuesday, is being widely condemned by New York City politicians on social media.

“This is a hateful, offensive display, and it will not be tolerated in New York. No one should live in fear because of how they worship, and we will continue to root out Islamophobic hate in every corner of our state,” Gov. Hochul wrote on X.

Brooklyn state Senator and mayoral candidate Zellnor Myrie also denounced the hateful display.

City Council member Shahana Hanif, whose Brooklyn district includes the mosque, and the Democratic Socialists of America chapter of New York City, among others, also chimed in on social media to express their disgust with the masked man’s rhetoric.

