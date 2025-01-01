Vatican: Pope Francis’ condition continues to be critical

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis’ condition continues to be critical, according to the Vatican.

The Vatican issued the following medical update on Pope Francis on Saturday evening:

The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical. Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen.

Today’s blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.

