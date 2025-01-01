English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Vatican: Pope Francis’ condition continues to be critical

0

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis’ condition continues to be critical, according to the Vatican.

The Vatican issued the following medical update on Pope Francis on Saturday evening:

The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical. Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen.

Today’s blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Francis calls for peace and unity

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis hospitalized for bronchitis treatments

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis acknowledges USA’s bishops work in protecting migrants rights

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis prays for peace in conflict zones

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis prays for Washington plane crash victims

nasibeh yazdani

Pope: “My meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani carried global message that religions must strive for peace”

faati

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.