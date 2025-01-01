Education and Exclusion: How Pakistan’s Language Policies Are Holding It Back

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, For decades, Pakistan has pursued an official policy of promoting Urdu as the national language, with the aim of fostering national unity and social cohesion. The underlying assumption has been that a common language can bridge ethnic and regional divides, creating a sense of collective identity. However, this pursuit of linguistic uniformity has often come at the expense of the country’s rich linguistic diversity. In a nation that boasts a vast cultural and linguistic heritage, fostering multilingualism is not just a matter of cultural preservation but a necessity for inclusivity and identity recognition.

As the world observes International Mother Language Day, it is an apt moment to reflect on Pakistan’s linguistic landscape. The country is home to more than 70 languages, each representing unique histories, traditions, and ways of life. However, many of these languages are under threat. According to UNESCO, 27 languages in Pakistan are endangered, with 18 of them originating from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and Gilgit-Baltistan. The reasons for this linguistic decline vary, ranging from the small population size of native speakers to geographical isolation, political marginalization, and displacement due to conflict.

Among these endangered languages is Yidgha, spoken in the Chitral district, which now has fewer than 5,000 speakers. Similarly, Urmari, another language in the region, is on the verge of extinction, largely due to the displacement of its speakers following military operations. The loss of such languages is more than just a linguistic concern—it represents the erasure of centuries-old traditions, cultural expressions, and indigenous knowledge systems that have been passed down through generations.

Pakistan’s struggle with issues of identity and ethnicity is closely tied to its historical reluctance to fully embrace its linguistic diversity. The insistence on a singular national identity, predominantly centered around Urdu, has led to feelings of exclusion among ethnic and linguistic minorities. This exclusion is particularly evident in the country’s education system. Despite the existence of over 70 languages, only Urdu and English are officially recognized in educational and governmental institutions. This linguistic hierarchy has far-reaching consequences, contributing to Pakistan’s poor educational outcomes.

The impact of this exclusion is reflected in the findings of the Early Grade Reading Assessment tests conducted in 2013, which revealed that most students in Pakistan struggled to read and comprehend even a 60-word passage in Urdu. If children are unable to grasp concepts in their mother tongue, they are likely to face difficulties in academic achievement, leading to higher dropout rates and limited economic opportunities. The dominance of Urdu and English in the educational sphere has created a stark linguistic divide, trapping a significant portion of the population outside an elite Anglo-Urdu bubble, which is far smaller than it appears.

The solution lies in adopting a more inclusive approach by embracing multilingualism within the education system. Research has consistently shown that children learn best when taught in their mother tongue, particularly in the early years of education. Recognizing this, some educationists have proposed that Pakistan should introduce regional languages as mediums of instruction alongside Urdu and English. Furthermore, regional languages could be incorporated as subjects at all educational levels, even in provinces where they are not traditionally spoken, to foster greater awareness and appreciation of linguistic diversity.

Pakistan must acknowledge that recognizing and valuing all languages—whether widely spoken or limited to small communities—is not a threat to national unity. On the contrary, linguistic inclusivity is a means of strengthening national integration and fostering social harmony. Countries that embrace multilingualism are often more cohesive, resilient, and culturally enriched. Pakistan’s linguistic diversity is one of its greatest assets, reflecting the country’s deep-rooted cultural wealth.

It is time to dispel the fear that multilingualism weakens nations. Instead, Pakistan should view its linguistic diversity as a source of strength and unity. By promoting mother languages and encouraging multilingual education, the country can build a more inclusive and harmonious society—one that respects and celebrates the linguistic and cultural heritage of all its people.

