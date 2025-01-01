English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Afghanistan: 70% of residents in Sancharak lack access to clean drinking water

0

Shafaqna English- 70% of residents in Sancharak district still lack access to clean drinking water, officials reported.

Due to the severe water shortage, the government has prioritized expanding water supply networks in remote and underserved areas of Sancharak.

Juma Haqyar, head of Sar-e Pul’s Rural Rehabilitation Department, stated: “Sar-e Pul is a mountainous province with a high water demand. Currently, 70% of the population lacks access to safe drinking water.”

Habibullah Masroor, the provincial spokesperson, said: “Local authorities, from the governor to department heads, are committed to providing social and developmental services in remote areas.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: 80% of population in Sar-e Pul province faces challenges accessing clean drinking water

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.