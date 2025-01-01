Afghanistan: 70% of residents in Sancharak lack access to clean drinking water

Shafaqna English- 70% of residents in Sancharak district still lack access to clean drinking water, officials reported.

Due to the severe water shortage, the government has prioritized expanding water supply networks in remote and underserved areas of Sancharak.

Juma Haqyar, head of Sar-e Pul’s Rural Rehabilitation Department, stated: “Sar-e Pul is a mountainous province with a high water demand. Currently, 70% of the population lacks access to safe drinking water.”

Habibullah Masroor, the provincial spokesperson, said: “Local authorities, from the governor to department heads, are committed to providing social and developmental services in remote areas.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com