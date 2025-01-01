English
Germany: Voters head to Polls to elect a new government as right-wing CDU leads race

Shafaqna English- German voters are headed to the polls to pick a new parliament and government as the right-wing CDU leads the race.

Some 59 million Germans are eligible to vote in a snap election to decide who will govern the eurozone’s largest economy.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leads the polls survey with 30 percent, the far-right Alternative Fur Deutschland (AfD) is slated to win 20 percent, while the incumbent Social Democratic Party (SPD) stands in third place with 15 percent.

