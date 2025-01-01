Sources: Thousands pay respects to Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah during a mass funeral

Shafaqna English- Tens of thousands of people in Lebanon are paying their last respects to Hezbollah’s late leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli attack in the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, last September.

The public funeral, delayed for security reasons, began at 1 pm local time (11:00 GMT) on Sunday at Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, which has a capacity of about 50,000 people.

Lovers of Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah filled the streets of Beirut and Dahiyeh on Sunday to take part in the funeral of the late Hezbollah leader and Sayyed Hashem Safeiddine.

Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium and the surrounding area were crowded with mourners in a scene described as a sea of people who flocked to the Lebanese capital and its southern suburb, Dahiyeh.

The event kicked off with a speech by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that was read out at the funeral.

Then, the decorated coffins of Nasrallah and his heir apparent Hashem Safieddine – killed in another Israeli air attack a week later were slowly driven into the stadium. Both coffins were draped with yellow clothes – the color of the Iran-backed group. At the sight of the coffins, the crowd erupted in cheers and then followed the journey into the stadium in silence.

Reporting from the site of the funeral procession, Al Jazeera correspondent Zeina Khodr said Nasrallah was like a “father figure” for Lebanon’s Shia community, among whom Hezbollah has a “significant following”.

“Nasrallah was not just a leader for them, he was a father figure, a man who protected them because this is a community in Lebanon that has long felt marginalized,” she said.

Source: Aljazeera, Almanar

