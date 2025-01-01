English
Iraq to release final results of population census Monday

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Ministry of Planning will officially announce the final results of the general population census on Feb. 24, a ministry source said.

“The announcement will take place during a press conference attended by key officials, including ministers, representatives of the UN Secretary-General, ambassadors, and other dignitaries,” he said.

The census, conducted in November 2024, initially estimated Iraq’s population at 45.4 million, with an almost equal distribution between males and females.

Originally planned for 2023, the census was postponed to November 2024 due to time constraints and delays in approving the federal budget.

