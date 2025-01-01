Iraq, Iran to connect by rail via new Basra line

Shafaqna English- A delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Transport arrived in Basra to meet with local government officials and finalize arrangements for a new railway link with Iran via the Shalamcheh border crossing.

The project entails constructing a 36-kilometer double-track railway line that will connect Iraq and Iran while traversing Basra province.

Jabbar Al-Jubouri, Director General of Railways Directorate, told Shafaq News that the line will include three rest stations—one in Al-Kaziza area, a mid-route station, and a terminal at the Shalamcheh crossing—with a combined capacity of over 10,000 passengers.

Al-Jubouri added, “We have contracted a Spanish company to build the railway to the highest European standards. Currently, we are clearing mines along the route and addressing residential conflicts in close cooperation with Basra’s local government.”

Source: Shafaq News

