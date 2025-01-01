Afghanistan: Only women-led radio station to resume broadcasts after Taliban suspension

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s only women-led radio station will resume broadcasts, after it suspended the outlet’s operations this month over its cooperation with foreign media outlets.

On Feb. 4, Taliban officials raided Kabul-based Radio Begum — a station run by women with programs aimed at educating girls and supporting Afghan women — and seized staff’s computers, hard drives and phones, and took into custody two male employees “who do not hold any senior management position,” the outlet said in a statement.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the ministry said Radio Begum had been suspended “due to the improper use of their licenses and cooperation with foreign sanctioned media outlets.”

Radio Begum has now been “granted permission to resume their activities,” the ministry said, after they made repeated requests and following a “pledge with the Broadcasting Directorate to operate in line with the principles of journalism and in accordance with the policies of Taliban of Afghanistan.”

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com