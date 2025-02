Shafaqna English- Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali : Welcoming the Month of Ramadan and Preparing for the Night of Qadr | Sheikh Shomali | 22nd Feb 2025. This talk was given before Q&A to the sisters present in the second spiritual retreat of the Lantern of Light.

A part of series: Islamic Lectures by Dr Shomali

www.shafaqna.com