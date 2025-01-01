Egypt launches campaign to clean, prepare mosques for upcoming holy month of Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Egypt has initiated a nationwide campaign to clean and prepare mosques for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative, supervised by Minister Usama Al-Sayyid Al-Azhari, aims to ensure mosques are ready to welcome worshippers throughout Ramadan.

The campaign encompasses comprehensive cleaning, maintenance, and development of mosques across various provinces, according to Elbalad.

Provincial Awqaf departments are actively participating, focusing on cleaning, carpeting, and decorating mosques to create a spiritual atmosphere for the holy month. Volunteers and mosque caretakers are also contributing, reflecting a strong sense of community collaboration.

