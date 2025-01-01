Israel considers restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Israel is considering imposing a set of new restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surrounding area in Jerusalem ahead of Ramadan.

According to the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, the Ministry of Defence has held several talks on the security plans for the area with Israel’s intelligence agency Shin Bet, the police force, the prison authority, and the army.

The restrictions would permit only a few thousand people to enter the mosque, which is typically very crowded during the fasting season.

Additionally, only certain age groups, including men over 55, women over 50, and children 12 and under, would be allowed entry.

Meanwhile, the communal Friday prayers will accept up to 10,000 people, with those wishing to attend need to submit requests in advance.

Source: Middle East Eye

