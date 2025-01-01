Shafaqna English- While Ramadan and Eid are peak seasons for halal businesses in Muslim–majority countries, Japan’s unique position highlights the intersection of global food cultures, trade, and tourism, particularly within Tokyo’s evolving hospitality scene.



Australian beef and lamb are pivotal to Japan’s growing Muslim-friendly tourism industry, driven by the increasing demand for halal-certified products.

More recently, research on Muslim-friendly tourism and the halal industry highlights the increasing role of Australian beef and lamb in catering to the dietary needs of Muslims in Japan. This trend is particularly evident in Tokyo, which functions as a culinary global city—a term that builds on Saskia Sassen’s concept of global cities as key hubs in the networked global economy. As a global city, Tokyo fosters cross-border connections and has a dynamic culinary landscape where Muslim-friendly restaurants rely on halal-certified Australian meat to cater to international visitors. This reflects how global food cultures intersect with trade, tourism, and urban networks in Japan’s evolving hospitality industry.

Source: International Affairs

