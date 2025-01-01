Census results: Iraq’s population reaches 46.11 million

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s population reached 46.11 million, according to the final results of the population census conducted last November.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said in late November that the country’s population rose to 45.4 million, according to the preliminary results of the general population census.

The population census, which took place on November 20 and 21, marked an important turning point in Iraq’s future planning and growth since it was the first countrywide survey conducted in over 30 years.

The population census held in November was the country’s first since 1987, following the 1997 census that excluded the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Source: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com