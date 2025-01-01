HRW: EU must condemn Israeli atrocities at a top-level meeting

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch has urged EU officials to condemn Israeli atrocities and violations of international law at the upcoming EU-Israel Association Council meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be led by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Kallas will be joined by EU foreign ministers. Together, they should “signal an end to the bloc’s reluctance to acknowledge and address Israel’s war crimes, crimes against humanity — including apartheid — and acts of genocide,” HRW said.

Last February, Spain and Ireland requested a suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement due to Israel’s grave abuses of its human rights obligations. The request has yet to be answered by the EU.

Source: Arab News

