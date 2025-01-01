Rewriting Women’s Rights in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, Sexual harassment is not about sex. It is about power.” These powerful words by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in a recent Supreme Court judgment resonate deeply in a society still struggling with systemic gender inequalities. The Supreme Court of Pakistan, by upholding the Lahore High Court’s decision to dismiss an individual charged with workplace sexual harassment, has taken a firm stand in favor of women’s safety and dignity in professional environments. This judgment is more than just a ruling on a single case—it is a statement against the deep-rooted issue of workplace harassment that continues to restrict women’s economic independence and professional growth. In a society where women are often silenced, demonized, or discouraged from speaking up, such verdicts play a crucial role in sending a clear message: a harassment-free workplace is fundamental to gender justice, equal opportunities, and dismantling discriminatory structures.

However, the ground reality in Pakistan paints a grim picture. The country ranks 145 out of 146 in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2024, surpassing only Sudan. This dismal ranking exposes the gap between political rhetoric and actual progress on women’s empowerment and gender equality. Women in Pakistan face a multitude of challenges, ranging from unequal pay and restricted opportunities to systemic harassment and deep-seated societal prejudice. These issues are not merely cultural but are also deeply embedded within institutional structures that continue to favor men over women.

A glaring example of this institutional neglect is the role of political parties. In the February 2024 general elections, women candidates for general seats constituted only 4.77%—barely surpassing the minimum 5% threshold set by the Elections Act 2017. If the country’s political institutions fail to empower women within their ranks, how can other sectors be expected to prioritize gender equality? This lack of representation extends beyond politics and is visible across various fields, from corporate leadership to media and judiciary. Even in professions where women are increasingly joining the workforce, their journey is riddled with harassment, wage discrimination, and social stigmatization.

Women journalists, for example, frequently face online harassment aimed at silencing their voices, discouraging them from participating in public discourse. Similarly, female political leaders, including Pakistan’s first female chief minister, Maryam Nawaz, endure sexist attacks that focus more on their appearance than their policies or governance. This pattern of misogyny reinforces existing gender biases, making it even harder for women to succeed in leadership roles.

The media, instead of challenging these harmful narratives, often perpetuates them. Pakistani television dramas frequently depict working women in a negative light, reinforcing outdated stereotypes that portray them as untrustworthy or morally compromised. Meanwhile, the judicial system itself reflects the country’s broader gender imbalance, with minimal representation of women in high-ranking positions. This systemic discrimination stifles the potential of half the population, holding back Pakistan’s overall progress and development.

While the Supreme Court’s recent judgment is a step in the right direction, it is only the beginning. To create a society where gender equality is a reality rather than an aspiration, Pakistan needs comprehensive reforms across all sectors. Political parties must move beyond token representation and ensure that women are active decision-makers. Workplaces must establish and enforce stringent anti-harassment policies to create safe and inclusive environments. The media must shift its narratives to portray women in empowering and respectful roles.

Most importantly, there must be a cultural transformation—one that challenges patriarchal norms, respects women’s autonomy, and recognizes that gender equality is not just a women’s issue, but a prerequisite for national progress. Only by addressing these systemic inequalities can Pakistan move towards a future where women are not just seen, but truly heard and empowered.

