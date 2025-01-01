Spain aims to reduce migration by providing vocational training programs in West Africa

Shafaqna English- The government of the Canary Islands has launched a vocational training and apprenticeship program in Mauritania to create opportunities for young people and help reduce migration to Europe.

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo urged for stronger cooperation between the European Union and Mauritania to address migration and human trafficking, the Spanish local news outlet Canarias 7 reported on Friday (February 21).

During Clavijo’s official visit last week, the regional head met Mauritanian President Mohamed Ahmed Ould, to discuss coastal surveillance and the rising irregular arrival of people along the Atlantic Route, since mid-2023. The two leaders also discussed vocational educational training (VET), known as training in specialized trade skills such as plumbing, as a key strategy in curbing irregular migration and its sometimes tragic consequences.

