The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Fasting”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about “Fasting”.
Question & Answer
Question: Can a person who is fasting in the holy month of Ramadhan serve food to non-Muslims?
Related Questions
Question 1: According to some jurists, a person who intentionally invalidates his fast during the month of Ramadhan by committing a sin has to pay all three kinds of penalty [that is, fasting for sixty days, feeding sixty poor people, and emancipating a slave]. What should a person therefor do during our time when emancipating a slave is impossible since there are virtually no slaves?
Question 2: I wanted to know if we can brush our teeth during a fast. If so, how?
Question 3: Is it necessary to perform last year’s qadha fast before the beginning of this year’s Ramadhan or can I keep it later?
Question 4: What is the Islamic ruling in regards to swallowing one’s own phlegm?
Question 5: What is the ruling about chewing gum in the month of Ramadhan?
Question 6: Some people have asthma and need to use puffers when fasting. What is the ruling on that?
Question 7: I am a married woman, and my husband is of another sect, he requests that I break my fast and have Iftar in accordance to his Maghreb (sunset), which is usually 15 minutes before our Maghreb prayer, can I break my fast with him?
- Religious questions in Graph
- Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory