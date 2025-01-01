CAIR condemns Elon Musk for ‘reckless’ comment on American Muslim groups

Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Elon Musk for a post on X that it claims fuels Islamophobia and threatens American Muslim communities.

The criticism came after Musk appeared to support a post falsely labeling Muslim and Arab-American groups as “terrorist organizations.”

In his comment, Musk, an adviser to President Donald Trump, said: “As many people have said, why pay terrorist organizations and certain countries to hate us when they’re perfectly willing to do it for free?”

Responding to Musk’s remarks, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad wrote: “Elon, baselessly labeling law-abiding American Muslim organizations as ‘terrorist’ is reckless and dangerous.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

