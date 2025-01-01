English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

CAIR condemns Elon Musk for ‘reckless’ comment on American Muslim groups

0

Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Elon Musk for a post on X that it claims fuels Islamophobia and threatens American Muslim communities.

The criticism came after Musk appeared to support a post falsely labeling Muslim and Arab-American groups as “terrorist organizations.”

In his comment, Musk, an adviser to President Donald Trump, said: “As many people have said, why pay terrorist organizations and certain countries to hate us when they’re perfectly willing to do it for free?”

Responding to Musk’s remarks, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad wrote: “Elon, baselessly labeling law-abiding American Muslim organizations as ‘terrorist’ is reckless and dangerous.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Austrian Governor declares “fight against Islam”

leila yazdani

USA: Over 70 civil rights groups expressed “deep concern” about Trump’s Gaza displacement plan

nasibeh yazdani

USA: CAIR Releases 2025 Ramadhan Toolkit To Support Muslims

nafiseh yazdani

UK: Muslim Council calls on government to adopt Islamophobia definition

leila yazdani

USA: CAIR hails recognition of ‘World Hijab Day’ in New York

leila yazdani

MEE: Austrian far-right victory expected to implement harsher anti-Muslim policies

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.