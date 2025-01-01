English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia MediaShia OrganizationsVideos

[Video] Imam Hasan al-Askari’s (AS) Supplication on Imam Hussain’s (AS) Birth Anniversary

0

Shafaqna English- Islamic Center of England presented: In this enlightening lecture, Sheikh Mirza Abbas delves into the profound supplication of Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS) on the birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS). Through this powerful supplication, we gain deeper insights into the elevated status of Imam Hussain (AS) and his divine role in guiding humanity.

Discover the spiritual significance of this supplication and how it sheds light on Imam Hussain’s (AS) unparalleled virtues, his sacrifice, and his connection to divine mercy. Sheikh Mirza Abbas explores the wisdom behind these words and their relevance to our faith and spiritual journey today.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

London: Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) [Video]

parniani

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) From the Perspective of Imam Hassan Al-Askari (AS)

faati

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Samarra: Commemorating Martyrdom of Imam Hassan Askari (AS)

parniani

ICEL’s condolence message on passing of Ayatollah Seyyed Fadhil Milani

asadian

Islamic Center of England: Birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (AS) [Video]

parniani

Islamic Center of England: Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS) [Video]

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.