[Video] Imam Hasan al-Askari’s (AS) Supplication on Imam Hussain’s (AS) Birth Anniversary

Shafaqna English- Islamic Center of England presented: In this enlightening lecture, Sheikh Mirza Abbas delves into the profound supplication of Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS) on the birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS). Through this powerful supplication, we gain deeper insights into the elevated status of Imam Hussain (AS) and his divine role in guiding humanity.

Discover the spiritual significance of this supplication and how it sheds light on Imam Hussain’s (AS) unparalleled virtues, his sacrifice, and his connection to divine mercy. Sheikh Mirza Abbas explores the wisdom behind these words and their relevance to our faith and spiritual journey today.

