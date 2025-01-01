Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: An armed group attacked the shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A.)

SHAFAQNA – An independent organization in Syria reports that some armed individuals attacked the shrine of the daughter of the first Imam of Shi’a (A.S.) in the capital of the country and entered the administrative rooms of the shrine.

According to Shafaqna, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) wrote on its website that an armed group attacked the shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A.) in the suburbs of Damascus, the capital of Syria, today (Monday) and its members entered the administrative rooms of the shrine.

According to sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the leader of the mentioned armed group is a person named “Wissam Murtada,” who is accused of cooperating with the military leadership (newly established in the country).

Meanwhile, news outlets had previously reported that security forces in Syria had arrested Sheikh “Adham al-Khatib,” the representative of Shia clerics in the country and the Imam of the Lady Zainab (S.A.) shrine, along with his child and companions, early Wednesday last week, and released him after nearly two hours.

Following this, Sheikh al-Khatib issued a statement on the Facebook page of the “Islamic Scholars Committee of the Followers of Ahl al-Bayt in Syria,” emphasizing that his arrest had been carried out by the country’s General Security Directorate, and after his release, he returned to his office at the Lady Zainab (S.A.) shrine.

The Imam of the Lady Zainab (S.A.) shrine, while urging the people not to worry about his situation and the Shi’as of Syria, emphasized that all issues will be resolved through cooperation and coordination with the new ruling system in the country. He added that some problems may arise, but they can be resolved amicably, especially since we are emerging from a 14-year-long war.

The representative of the Shi’a clerics in Syria further noted that unified coordination between various government agencies, the followers of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.), and their representatives prevents such issues, which could be perceived as a hostile stance toward Shi’as.

Sheikh al-Khatib also stated: “We announce our support for the new system and will coordinate with officials to resolve any issues because we are citizens of Syria, supporters of our country and homeland, and we want to build a modern Syria with all its people, hand in hand, in which justice and the rule of law prevail, and all its children and sects are embraced in a united country with full sovereignty.”

www.shafaqna.com