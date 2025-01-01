English
HRW: Sudan army allies intentionally targeting civilians

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch reported that armed groups allied with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been deliberately targeting civilians.

In a report released on Tuesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said forces aligned with the military government have attacked villagers in central Sudan and committed acts that may amount to war crimes and urged an investigation.

International human rights organizations have repeatedly accused SAF’s opponent, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), of carrying out ethnic cleansing and even genocide during 20 months of vicious civil war. But reports of abuses by the army have also been common.

Source: Aljazeera

