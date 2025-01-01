English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Afghanistan: Rise in foreign tourists visiting historical sites

0

Shafaqna English- The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) reported that nearly 200 foreign tourists have visited Afghanistan’s historical sites in the past month.

The authority also reported the entry and exit of more than 2,400 foreign nationals to the country over the past month.

“Our figures show that in the month of Dalwa of the current solar year, 2,465 entries and exits of foreign nationals to the country have been recorded. The registered figures indicate that foreigners have come to Afghanistan to visit historical sites and for work,” said Mohammad Halim Rafi, the spokesperson for the NSIA.

Tourism, one of the world’s largest industries, is a primary source of income for many countries.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Women-led radio station to resume broadcast

nafiseh yazdani

Afghan Red Crescent treats 300 children with heart defects monthly

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Kabul residents concerned over economic challenges-unemployment

nafiseh yazdani

Female foreign ministers from 17 countries call on Taliban to repeal laws restricting women

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Over 70 houses delivered to earthquake victims in Herat

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: Paktia’s children forced to work due to economic situation

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.