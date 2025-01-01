Afghanistan: Rise in foreign tourists visiting historical sites

Shafaqna English- The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) reported that nearly 200 foreign tourists have visited Afghanistan’s historical sites in the past month.

The authority also reported the entry and exit of more than 2,400 foreign nationals to the country over the past month.

“Our figures show that in the month of Dalwa of the current solar year, 2,465 entries and exits of foreign nationals to the country have been recorded. The registered figures indicate that foreigners have come to Afghanistan to visit historical sites and for work,” said Mohammad Halim Rafi, the spokesperson for the NSIA.

Tourism, one of the world’s largest industries, is a primary source of income for many countries.

