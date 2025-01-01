English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther NewsShia islamShia Organizations

[Photos] Karbala: Italian ambassador to Iraq visits Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine

0

Shafaqna English- The Italian ambassador to Iraq, Niccolo Fontana, praised the services provided by the Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine to visitors.

This came during his and his accompanying delegation’s visit to the holy shrine and met with its deputy secretary general, Mr. Abbas Musa Ahmed, who gave him an explanation about the history of the Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine and the services it provides to visitors and the community.

“The Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine provides great services to its visitors and the community, and this is appreciated, and the city of Karbala has a great spiritual role and a clear contribution to the spread of peace in Iraq and the world,” Fontana said.

Source: Alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine displays industrial-agricultural products at third Ain Al-Hayat Festival

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Cleaning campaign of holy shrines after mid-Sha’ban event

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Spreading flowers at shrine of Al-Abbas (AS) for Mid-Sha’ban Eid

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine commemorated birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali Akbar (AS)

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine commemorated birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali Akbar (AS)

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Basement structure of Ummul-Baneen (SA) Courtyard completed

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.