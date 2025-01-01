[Photos] Karbala: Italian ambassador to Iraq visits Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine

Shafaqna English- The Italian ambassador to Iraq, Niccolo Fontana, praised the services provided by the Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine to visitors.

This came during his and his accompanying delegation’s visit to the holy shrine and met with its deputy secretary general, Mr. Abbas Musa Ahmed, who gave him an explanation about the history of the Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine and the services it provides to visitors and the community.

“The Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine provides great services to its visitors and the community, and this is appreciated, and the city of Karbala has a great spiritual role and a clear contribution to the spread of peace in Iraq and the world,” Fontana said.

Source: Alkafeel

