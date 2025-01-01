[Exclusive photos] India-Pakistan bridge in Kashmir

English
Shafaqna English- Kaman Post, also known as the Bridge of Peace, is a fascinating and symbolic landmark located in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. It sits right on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, marking the westernmost point of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Kaman Post holds a significant place in recent Indian history. Initially a strategic military outpost for decades, it was transformed into a symbol of hope and peace with the opening of the Kaman Bridge across the LoC in 2007. However, the bridge was closed in 2019 after India-Pakistan relations deteriorated.

