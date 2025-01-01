12,000 Palestinians displaced from West Bank camp amid Israeli offensive

Shafaqna English- An Israeli military operation in the Tulkarem refugee camp has displaced 12,000 Palestinians in the northern West Bank, according to a local official.

“The occupation authorities are still occupying and besieging the Tulkarem camp and displacing its residents at gunpoint,” Deputy Governor Faisal Salama said in a statement.

“The Israeli forces are still wreaking havoc in the houses, streets, alleys, and all facilities in the camp,” he added.

Salama said 40 buildings comprising 100 residential apartments were destroyed by Israeli forces in the camp since last month.

“The Israeli army burnt 10 houses and demolished nearly 300 shops in the camp,” he added.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

