English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

12,000 Palestinians displaced from West Bank camp amid Israeli offensive

0

Shafaqna English- An Israeli military operation in the Tulkarem refugee camp has displaced 12,000 Palestinians in the northern West Bank, according to a local official.

“The occupation authorities are still occupying and besieging the Tulkarem camp and displacing its residents at gunpoint,” Deputy Governor Faisal Salama said in a statement.

“The Israeli forces are still wreaking havoc in the houses, streets, alleys, and all facilities in the camp,” he added.

Salama said 40 buildings comprising 100 residential apartments were destroyed by Israeli forces in the camp since last month.

“The Israeli army burnt 10 houses and demolished nearly 300 shops in the camp,” he added.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli forces demolish more homes in occupied West Bank

nafiseh yazdani

Illegal Israel settlers set fire to Mosque in occupied West Bank

leila yazdani

Armenian Christians in Jerusalem’s Old City Feel Threatened

nafiseh yazdani

UN appeals for $4 billion aid in Gaza-West Bank for 2025

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Resolution calling on Israel to end occupation of Palestinian territories

nasibeh yazdani

Israel exploited Oslo Agreement to expand occupied West Bank settlements after 31 years

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.