UN: Global consensus on human rights is crumbling

Shafaqna English- On the opening day of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Secretary-General and UN human rights chief rounded on warmongers who thumb their nose at international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, and they emphasize that Global consensus on human rights is crumbling under the weight of strongmen.

With no end to numerous protracted conflicts – not least in Ukraine, three years to the day since the full-scale Russian invasion – UN chief António Guterres on Monday scorned the world’s “warmongers” for trampling on people’s most fundamental rights.

On the opening day of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Secretary-General rounded on “warmongers who thumb their nose at international law, international humanitarian law, and the UN Charter”.

To date, Ukraine has seen more than 12,600 civilians killed, many more injured,d and entire communities reduced to rubble, Mr. Guterres told the UN’s top human rights body. “We must spare no effort to end this conflict, and achieve a just and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter, international law, and General Assembly resolutions, he insisted.

Turning to the “precarious” ceasefire in Gaza, the UN chief insisted that a resumption of hostilities must be avoided at all costs for the sake of the enclave’s people who have endured 15 months of constant Israeli bombardment. Mr. Guterres also expressed deep concern about rising violence in the occupied West Bank by Israeli settlers – “and other violations, as well as calls for annexation”.

In a wide-ranging speech to the world’s top human rights forum, the UN Secretary-General also called for diplomacy and dialogue to help resolve horrific, ongoing rights violations from the Sahel to Myanmar, Haiti, and the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Echoing the UN chief’s concerns that human rights are “being pummelled hard” today, putting at risk 80 years of multilateral cooperation embodied by Organizations, UN human rights chief Volker Türk warned that the international system “is going through a tectonic shift, and the human rights edifice we have built up so painstakingly over decades has never been under so much strain”.

“The global consensus on human rights is crumbling under the weight of authoritarians, strongmen and oligarchs,” Türk insisted. “By some estimates, autocrats now control around one-third of the world’s economy – more than double the proportion 30 years ago,” he continued.