Shafaqna English- Iraq’s population census results have revealed “alarming” indicators data gaps, an economic expert said.

The recently announced results by the Ministry of Planning show an increase in Iraq’s population compared to the last estimate in 2023, with an annual rise of one million people, raising concerns about the country’s dependency ratio as each individual supports five to six people, Nabil Al-Marsoumi told Shafaq News.

