Saudi Arabia unveils operational plan for Ramadan 2025

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia launched the Presidency’s operational plan for the Ramadan season 1446 AH at its headquarters in Mecca.

The plan focuses on maximizing the spiritual significance of Ramadan by emphasizing its virtues and reinforcing the sacred status of the Grand Mosque. It aims to provide an enriched religious experience for visitors and pilgrims through high-quality services and innovative programs. The strategy is designed to ensure a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience while maintaining institutional excellence.

The President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais highlighted that the operational plan includes a series of initiatives aimed at elevating worshippers’ religious and cultural engagement. More than 120 scientific, intellectual, and guidance programs have been introduced to enhance visitors’ understanding of Ramadan’s spiritual value.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

www.shafaqna.com