Afghanistan: Floods claim 29 lives

Shafaqna English- Floods in Farah and Kandahar have resulted in 29 fatalities and nine injuries, local officials reported.

Mohammad Israel Sayar, Head of disaster management in Farah, confirmed to Ariana News that 21 people lost their lives and six others were injured due to floods on Tuesday (25 Feb 2025) in the Qala-e-Kah district of the province.

According to Sayar, the victims had gone to the mountains of Qala-e-Kah for recreation purposes when floodwaters suddenly swept them away.

Source: Ariana News

