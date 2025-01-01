English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Floods claim 29 lives

0

Shafaqna English- Floods in Farah and Kandahar have resulted in 29 fatalities and nine injuries, local officials reported.

Mohammad Israel Sayar, Head of disaster management in Farah, confirmed to Ariana News that 21 people lost their lives and six others were injured due to floods on Tuesday (25 Feb 2025) in the Qala-e-Kah district of the province.

According to Sayar, the victims had gone to the mountains of Qala-e-Kah for recreation purposes when floodwaters suddenly swept them away.

Source: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

IOM: Over 500,000 Afghans displaced by climate disasters last year

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Several highways re-open after heavy snowfall

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Rise in foreign tourists visiting historical sites

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Women-led radio station to resume broadcast

nafiseh yazdani

Afghan Red Crescent treats 300 children with heart defects monthly

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Kabul residents concerned over economic challenges-unemployment

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.