WHO: About 76,000 children in Europe die each year before age of five

The study provides an overview of the health status of the WHO European region’s population based on the latest available data relevant to all 53 member states in Europe and Central Asia.

In general, child mortality in Europe is among the lowest in the world. The difference between the countries with the highest and the lowest death rates ranges from 1.5 to 40.4 deaths per 1,000 newborns. The gap is substantial, and addressing it is a challenge. The WHO European region has long been known for its good healthcare systems. Still, now Europe faces significant problems in various spheres, particularly when it comes to maintaining the health of minors and adults and addressing chronic diseases.

The report identifies five primary causes of under-five mortality: preterm birth complications, birth asphyxia, congenital heart disease, lower respiratory tract infections, neonatal sepsis, and other infections. There are additional health challenges for children and adolescents: one in five adolescents in the WHO European region suffers from a mental disorder; suicide is the leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds; girls consistently report lower levels of mental well-being than boys; one in ten 13-15-year-old children uses tobacco products of various kinds, including e-cigarettes; nearly one in three school-aged children is overweight and one in eight suffers from obesity.