Shafaqna English- Philippines rises as a Halal tourism powerhouse with growth driven by strategic investments and recognition In global Muslim travel.

The Philippines is making significant strides in establishing a holistic halal economy, a priority initiative under the National Development Plan 2023-2028.

Recognized for its growing appeal to Muslim travelers, the Philippines was named “Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year” in both 2023 and 2024 by the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index.

The Department of Tourism (DoT) also reported a 9.8% rise in tourist arrivals from Islamic and Muslim-majority countries, accounting for over 10% of the total 5,949,350 tourists in 2024, with Emiratis ranking 12th in visitor numbers.

Source: Travel And Tour World

