New Riyadh metro station opens

Shafaqna English- A new station on the Riyadh Metro opens to the public at 6 am on Wednesday (26 Feb 2025).

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City said Qasr Al-Hokm is one of four key stations in the Metro network, serving as a vital hub linking the Blue and Orange lines with the city’s bus services.

It added that the stop is also conveniently located for government institutions, palaces, historical sites, markets, shopping centers, and residential neighborhoods in the heart of the city.

