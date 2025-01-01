English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Ontario: Former church transforms into thriving Mosque for growing Shia Muslim community

0

Shafaqna English- The former United Church in Thornton has been transformed into a bustling Mosque, serving as a dedicated space for the growing Shia Muslim community in the area.

In May 2024, the Zainabiya Community Centre (ZCC) began renting space in the former Countryside United, which had disbanded the previous summer. Shining Waters Regional Council had asked the United Property Resource Corporation (UPRC), which helps congregations make property decisions, to manage the site.

When it disbanded, Countryside United counted between 15 and 20 regular attendees at Sunday worship. Now, the mosque serves the Shia Muslim community surrounding Thornton, including Barrie and Innisfil, drawing about 100 people regularly and more during special events.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Daesh claims responsibility of attacking Shia Mosque in Oman

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Peace Walk by Shia Muslims in New Jersey

asadian

Saudi forces arrest prominent Pakistani Shia Scholar while performing Umrah

asadian

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh: We are eagerly ready to hold serious Islamic-Islamic dialogue with Shia brothers

asadian

Seminary Scholar: Turning religious places into slaughterhouses have become the fashion now in Pakistan

Yahya

Tunisia: Tense situation of Shia Muslims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.