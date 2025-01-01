Ontario: Former church transforms into thriving Mosque for growing Shia Muslim community

Shafaqna English- The former United Church in Thornton has been transformed into a bustling Mosque, serving as a dedicated space for the growing Shia Muslim community in the area.

In May 2024, the Zainabiya Community Centre (ZCC) began renting space in the former Countryside United, which had disbanded the previous summer. Shining Waters Regional Council had asked the United Property Resource Corporation (UPRC), which helps congregations make property decisions, to manage the site.

When it disbanded, Countryside United counted between 15 and 20 regular attendees at Sunday worship. Now, the mosque serves the Shia Muslim community surrounding Thornton, including Barrie and Innisfil, drawing about 100 people regularly and more during special events.

