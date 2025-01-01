Germany: Newly elected leader vows dramatic tightening of immigration law

Shafaqna English- The newly elected leader has promised a significant tightening of immigration laws in Germany, which includes reinstating hard borders.

The victory of conservatives and the far-right in Germany’s election last week has cast uncertainty over the future of immigrants and refugees in the country.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), which made historic gains putting it in second place, had centered their campaigns on migration and asylum policy.

CDU’s Leader and chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, who has led his party to adopt a tougher stance on border security and migrants, has vowed a dramatic tightening of Germany’s immigration law in the wake of a series of deadly attacks carried out by suspects with a migrant background.

