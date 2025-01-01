Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine preparing to hold religious activities in Pakistan during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine is preparing to hold a number of religious and cultural activities during the holy Month of Ramadhan in Pakistan.

Representative of the holy shrine in Pakistan, Sheikh Nasser Abbas Najafi, said that “the representative office of Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine in Pakistan has prepared cultural and religious programs for the holy Month of Ramadhan, which includes a number of diverse activities, including: Holding a scientific seminar entitled: (The Legacy of Najaf); to highlight the scientific and intellectual heritage of the city of Najaf”.

Source: Alkafeel

