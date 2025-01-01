Makkah Halal Forum 2025 focuses on Halal industry

Shafaqna English- Makkah Halal Forum 2025 focused on the Halal industry, the sustainability of the Halal economy, and the latest innovations.

The Makkah Halal Forum began on Tuesday (25 Feb 2025) and hosted a series of educational workshops. The workshops also addressed the opportunities and challenges in the global Halal market, with a focus on unifying Halal Certification standards, overcoming supply chain issues, and ensuring Halal integrity. They explored the role of education in driving industry growth, empowering companies through training in Halal-related fields, and leveraging blockchain technology to enhance Halal businesses.

The workshops discussed the main factors that contribute to facilitating halal trade operations to and from the Kingdom, Halal requirements across various sectors, best practices in the industry, and shaping the future of the global Halal economy through innovation and cooperation.

The three-day forum addresses several challenges facing the Halal industry by promoting collaboration between regulatory bodies and introducing innovative technological solutions that enhance the transparency and reliability of Halal accreditation, thereby facilitating international trade.