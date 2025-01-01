Iraq: Efforts to address chemical pollution

Shafaqna English- The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved an $18.5 million initiative aimed at supporting Iraq’s efforts to reduce environmental and health risks associated with chemical pollution hotspots.

The Integrated Persistent Organic Pollutants (POP’s) and Chemical Hotspots Project is co-financed by a $13.49 million grant from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and a $5 million grant from the Iraq Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Fund (I3RF).

Recognizing the urgent need to address pollution, the Iraqi government has taken significant regulatory and institutional steps, including the passage of key environmental legislations and the establishment of monitoring and assessment departments within the Ministry of Environment. This new project will further bolster these efforts by enhancing policy frameworks, strengthening regulatory institutions, and building capacity for effective POP’s management.

Source: Iraqi News

